Jaqueline Florence Margot . (nee Dorset (Jackie) DANSEY

Jaqueline Florence Margot . (nee Dorset (Jackie) DANSEY Notice
DANSEY , Jaqueline Florence Margot (Jackie). (nee Dorset) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on July 18, 2019. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michelle and Stephen, Denise, John and Andrea, Louise, Matthew and Lorraine. Treasured grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved sister of Dick (deceased) and Dave. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Rotorua Hospital. Jackie's funeral service will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Rotorua on Saturday, July 20 at 11am.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 19, 2019
