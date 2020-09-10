|
|
CANNING, Jean Clare. Died peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in Rotorua on 8th September 2020 aged 88. Loved wife of the late James, mother and mother in law of Michael and Sandra, John and Lauren, Mark and the late Kelly, Philip and Tania, Stephen and Desiree, and Ann- Maree and Roger. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A requiem mass to celebrate the life of Clare will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon Street, on Friday 11th September at 11.00am followed by her interment at Kauae Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 10, 2020