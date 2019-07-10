|
BOYD, Jean Daphne (Jeanne). Late of Rotorua. Died July 7, 2019 at Maxwell Lifecare Blenheim. Much loved wife of the late James Boyd, loved sister of the late Margery Rickerby; and loved aunt of Jennifer, Peter and John. Thanks to the staff of Maxwell Lifecare, Waterlea Lifecare, and Dr Ruth Moore. Messages may be sent to 15 Churchill Street, Blenheim 7201. A private cremation has taken place and Jeanne's ashes will be interred in Rotorua. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 10, 2019