Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Novotel Rotorua Lakeside
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean-Philippe JACQUET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean-Philippe JACQUET

Add a Memory
Jean-Philippe JACQUET Notice
JACQUET, Jean-Philippe. Passed away tragically on 2nd February 2020. Loving husband of Esther. Adored father and father-in-law of Jean-Christophe and Lucy, Marc-Antoine, and Marie-H?lène . The funeral for Jean- Philippe will be held at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside on Saturday 15th February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save The Children in Jean- Philippe's memory. All communications to The Jacquet Family, c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean-Philippe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -