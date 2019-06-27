|
THORNE, (nee Taylor) Jeanette Elaine. Passed away peacefully at home on 25 June 2019. Much loved wife of Michael, mother of Matthew and mother in law of Tasha. Sister to Diane (dec), David (dec), Sharyn, Suzie, Marina, Greg, Andrew (dec) and Barbara. Loved auntie to many nieces and nephews. Jeanette's Tangihanga will be held at Te Kuirau Marae, 22 Ariariterangi St, Ohinemutu, Rotorua from 11 am Thursday 27 June. The service for Jeanette will be held at St Faiths Church, Ohinemutu, at 10am on Saturday 29 June, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2019