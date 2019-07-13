Home

Jessie Cochrane McCLUNIE

Jessie Cochrane McCLUNIE Notice
McCLUNIE, Jessie Cochrane. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 9th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loved mother of John (dec'd), William and Helen; and mother in law of Veronica, Ivy, Claudine, Adrienne and Bob. Cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. Jessie was a loved member of the Fergusson Home family. In accordance with Jessie's wishes, a private service was held on 11th July 2019.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 13, 2019
