|
|
McCLUNIE, Jessie Cochrane. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 9th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loved mother of John (dec'd), William and Helen; and mother in law of Veronica, Ivy, Claudine, Adrienne and Bob. Cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. Jessie was a loved member of the Fergusson Home family. In accordance with Jessie's wishes, a private service was held on 11th July 2019.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 13, 2019