Jessie DEANE


1931 - 2020
Jessie DEANE Notice
DEANE, Jessie. Born Swithina Jessie Moggridge on St Swithin's Day 1931, passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua on 14th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Jim, cherished mother of Penny and Mark, mother-in-law of Zaya and David (deceased), beloved grandmother of Rob, Togtuun and George. Our grateful thanks to Dr Simon Firth, the Rotorua Community Hospice, and the carers from Vision West for their support and guidance in this particularly difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held when travel restrictions permit.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 25, 2020
