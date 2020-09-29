|
HUESTON, Jo (Joan) Lilian. (aka Hayman) Unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep on the night of the 21st of September, 2020, aged 64. A much loved mother, grandmother, sister and friend - she lived for those she loved and those she loved carry her memory in their hearts forever. A service for Jo will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, the 2nd of October 2020 at 2pm. All communication to the Hueston family, c/- Legacy Funeral Homes Ltd, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 29, 2020