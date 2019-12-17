Home

Joan JONES

JONES, Joan. On Saturday 14 December 2019 peacefully at the Redwood Home in her 96th year. A dearly loved mother and mother in law of Bronwen, Grant (D) Gregory, Graeme and Shirley and an adored Nanna of Luke, Michael, Emma and Nick. We are deeply grateful to the Redwoods who treated mum with dignity and respect and gave us incredible support. A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Wednesday 18 December at 2pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 17, 2019
