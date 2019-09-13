|
|
ARMSTRONG, Jocelyn Annette. Passed away peacefully at home on September 12th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved and will be missed. A special thanks to the caregivers at Vision West and to the nursing staff from Rotorua Hospice. The service to celebrate Jocelyn's life will be held at 732 Te Waerenga Road, Hamurana on Sunday September 15th at 11am. All communications to the Armstrong Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street Rotorua 3010
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 13, 2019