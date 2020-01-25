|
ALSOP, John. 20.3.1944 - 22.01.2020 After a battle with illness. Loved husband of Nancy (deceased). Father and Father in law of Karl and Teresa (Rotorua) and Mark (Hamilton). Grandad of Kiastern, Cheyenne, Shaya (deceased), Camden (deceased), Keegan (deceased), Caeden (deceased). A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 25, 2020