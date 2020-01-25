Home

Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
John ALSOP


1944 - 2020
John ALSOP Notice
ALSOP, John. 20.3.1944 - 22.01.2020 After a battle with illness. Loved husband of Nancy (deceased). Father and Father in law of Karl and Teresa (Rotorua) and Mark (Hamilton). Grandad of Kiastern, Cheyenne, Shaya (deceased), Camden (deceased), Keegan (deceased), Caeden (deceased). A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 25, 2020
