BURN, John Ashley. Suddenly on Tuesday, 14 May, 2019, in his own home in Rotorua, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy. Treasured Dad of Susan (deceased) and Ewan, Maryanne and Peter, David and Maree. Adored Pop and Poppa the Great to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Special friend of Val. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday 17 May at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 16, 2019