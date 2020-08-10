Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for John MAXWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Frederick MAXWELL

Add a Memory
John Charles Frederick MAXWELL Notice
MAXWELL, John Charles Frederick. On the 7th August 2020. Peacefully at his home in Tokoroa. Aged 85 Years. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. Loved father of Judith, Johnny, Graham and David. Adored grandad, great grandad and great great grandad to all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "Our legend has gone but not Forgotten". A Service for John will be held at the Tokoroa Club Chambers Street Tokoroa on Wednesday, 12th August 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -