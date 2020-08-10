|
|
MAXWELL, John Charles Frederick. On the 7th August 2020. Peacefully at his home in Tokoroa. Aged 85 Years. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. Loved father of Judith, Johnny, Graham and David. Adored grandad, great grandad and great great grandad to all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "Our legend has gone but not Forgotten". A Service for John will be held at the Tokoroa Club Chambers Street Tokoroa on Wednesday, 12th August 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 10, 2020