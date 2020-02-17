Home

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rotorua Racing Club
John NEWTON.

John NEWTON. Notice
NEWTON, John. Dearly beloved husband of Paddy passed away on Valentine's Day. He will be missed by his children Hayley, David and Claire, granddaughters Erika and Saoirse, sister Diane and nephew Christopher. A service will be held at The Rotorua Racing Club on Tuesday 18 February at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust and can be left at the service. Messages to The Newton Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 17, 2020
