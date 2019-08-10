|
|
COLE, John Raynor, JP. On Wednesday, 7th August 2019 suddenly and peacefully at home in Rotorua. beloved husband, pal and "John Deere" of Jocelyn for 58 years. Hugely respected and loved father and father in law of Barry and Adrienne, David, Graeme and Helen, Suzi and Pat, Kate and Laurie. Granddad (G.D) of Timothy, Alexander, Samuel; Ryan; Laura, Hamish, Isabelle and Melanie. A Service for John will be held at Distinction Hotel Conference Room, Rotorua on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Foundation NZ or Diabetes NZ. All communications to The Cole Family PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 10, 2019