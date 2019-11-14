|
Ransfield, John Wiremu Te Taotahi (16/01/1937 to 12/11/2019). Kua hinga te tōtara haemata o Te Arawa, rātou ko Tainui, Kāi Tahupōtiki, Kāi Māmoe, Hotuāmoe,Whātuamoe, Ruahikihiki, Moki, whānui. Kei te takoto tīraha ia I te pā o Pikirangi. Hōake te pā whakawairua o Ngāti Hauora, o Ngāti Ohomairangi, o Ngāti Makurātāwhiti. Kawea atu te aroha mutnga kore o ngā karangarangatanga hapū hei hoa haere hanake atu rā ki a Mum, ki a rātou mā, ō mātua, ō tūpuna me ō tuākana-teina. Haere I tō tira mokemoke, I tō tira makariri ki te kāpunipunitanga o ngā ngongirua ki a Hine-nui-i-te-pō! Whakangaro atu! "Home is the hunter, Home from the hills" Funeral: Friday, 15th November 2019 Service: 1pm Burial will follow at Pikirangi Pa/Marae Te Ngae Road, Rotokawa,Rotorua
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 14, 2019