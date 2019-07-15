Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
John (Jack) WOODS

John (Jack) WOODS Notice
WOODS, John (Jack). Service No 66336, Gunner, NZ Army. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 13th July 2019, in his 104th year. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Loved father and father in law of Hazel and Andrew Kusabs, Dulcie and Bob Warfield, and Alison and Eric Bennett. Adored Boyboy to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John's funeral service will be held at 10am, Wednesday 17th July, at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. Thereafter, burial will take place at 858 State Highway 30, Horohoro.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 15, 2019
