Joop (Joe) van der SLUIS

Joop (Joe) van der SLUIS Notice
van der SLUIS, Joop (Joe). 30/9/37 to 19/7/20. Aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Regina for over 50 years. Very proud father of Colinda and Simon, loved father-in- law of Phil and Katherine, and devoted Opa to Malo. Joop's friends and family will miss his jokes, handyman skills and willingness to always lend a hand. The service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Lake Road, Rotorua on Thursday 23 July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease NZ - www.mnd.org.nz - will be gratefully received.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 21, 2020
