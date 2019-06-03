|
|
TERRY, Joseph Acton Trevor. At Bupa Redwoods, Rotorua (formerly of Hamilton) on 1 June 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat (deceased 27-3-1972) and loved father and father-in-law of Heather and Mike Johnson, Karen Bourke and Russell Bourke; grandfather of Nicola, Sara and husband Alex, Jamie and wife Tori, Catherine and Keegan; great grandfather of Elliot and Emerson; and a future great grandson. The service to celebrate Joseph's life will be held at Gails of Tamahere, 28 Devine Road, Tamahere, Hamilton on Friday 7 June at 1pm followed by private cremation. Please no flowers by request.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 3, 2019