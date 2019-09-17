|
STUNELL, Joyce Margaret. 14-6-27 to 14-9-19 Loved wife of the late Fred. Cherished Mum of Alan (Bunny) and Fiona (and the late Robyn), Owen and Jenny, Jean and Fred, Ann and Peter, Beth and Ken, Heather and Steve. Wonderful Nana of Corey, Nicola,Terri (dec'd), Rhys, Bridget, Jason, Scott, Daniel, Jamie, Sam, Stacey, Shannon and Partners and also her eight gorgeous Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Friday 20 September at 1.30 pm. Joyce lived a happy and fulfilled life. "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough" In lieu of flowers, Donations to CanTeen may be left at the service. Communications to The Stunell Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 17, 2019