Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
10 Rimu Street
Rotorua
Judith Ainslie (Paterson) WINIATA

Judith Ainslie (Paterson) WINIATA Notice
WINIATA, Judith Ainslie (nee Paterson). Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday January 15th surrounded by her family. In her 74th year. Much loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wiremu and Lenora, Solomon and Delphine, Guy and Hiratau, Tia and Kelly, and Sam and Chanelle. Dearly loved Grandmother of Regan, Wiremu, Maniah, Ammon, Thompson, Leilani, Kymani, Hawaiki, Lilly, Georgia, Amaria, Waitaha, Eden and Ainslie. Step Grandmother of Jacob. Judy is at home until Monday. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10 Rimu St., Rotorua at 11am on Monday 20th January; followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Rotorua Community Hospice Trust.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 17, 2020
