WINIATA, Judith Ainslie To the Whanau and dear friends of our much loved Soulmate, Sister, Mum and Nan. We thank you for your loving and comforting support during our recent loss. For the food you brought, the cards, letters, emails and flowers you sent we say thank you. To Tom's siblings and their families, kia ora koutou. To the daughters-in-law and their families, thank you for your fantastic help behind the scenes. To the medical, palliative and hospice teams, thank you. Arohanui - Tom, Aunty Jill, Wiremu, Solomon, Guy, Tia, Sam and the Mokos.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 22, 2020