AICKIN, Judith Ann ( Judy Beazer). 15th June 1945 - 13th August 2019. Died peacefully after a long illness. Loved wife of Kenneth (Ken) and loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew (Matt) and Cinna, Daniel (Dan) and Christine. Messages and tributes to 'the Aickin family' may be placed online in Judy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-300, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Judy's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Thursday 22nd of August 2019 at 11am. Thereafter a private interment. SHE WAS A GOOD WOMAN.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 14, 2019