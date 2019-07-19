Home

Julie Erina DONNER

Julie Erina DONNER Notice
DONNER, Julie Erina. Ma B, Nanny Butler. Our beautiful mama, nanny passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving whanau on Thursday 17 July. She will be laying at her moko Jule's whare 48 Kawaha Point Road. Nehu Saturday 19 at 11am at Kauae Urupa where she will be laid to rest with her heart, her baby, her son Neville John. E rere koe ki ou tamariki Nan, ki nga ringaringa kaha o te Atua na ratou koe i tiaki, i manaaki xo We love you and will miss you dearly.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 19, 2019
