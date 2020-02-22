|
FLEMING, Julie. Passed away at home with her family by her side on the 21st of February 2020. Wife and best friend of Rick. Mother and mother-in- law of Jade and Mike, Reed and Hunter, and grandma of Tāmati. In lieu of flowers her family would appreciate donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ. A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, on Tuesday 25 February at 2:30pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 22, 2020