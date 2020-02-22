Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600

Julie FLEMING

Add a Memory
Julie FLEMING Notice
FLEMING, Julie. Passed away at home with her family by her side on the 21st of February 2020. Wife and best friend of Rick. Mother and mother-in- law of Jade and Mike, Reed and Hunter, and grandma of Tāmati. In lieu of flowers her family would appreciate donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ. A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, on Tuesday 25 February at 2:30pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -