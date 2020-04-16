|
MARTIN, June Elizabeth. Passed away 13/04/2020 at home surrounded by family. Much loved Wife of the Late Jim Martin, loved Mother and Mother in law of Roy, Denny and Angie, Lyndy and Scotty, Ivan and Carol, Jim and Glory, Diana and Roger, Nina, Toni and Ed. Dearly loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Surrogate Mother to all the extended Family Members. A private Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service to Celebrate Mums Life at a date to be confirmed.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 16, 2020