PIHERA, Karel 'Charles' 4.4.1930 - 28.5.2020 In Rotorua. Beloved husband of the late Lynn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Robyn, Karel and Hai Qing, Tony and Philippa, Katerina and Marcus. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of his 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Charles will be resting at home until the funeral service which will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors on Monday 1st June. Due to current restrictions attendance is limited. Requiescat In Pace
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 30, 2020