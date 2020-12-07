Home

WHITNEY, Kathleen Anne (Ging). 18.6.1938 - 5.12.2020 Beloved wife of Bunny. Dearly loved mother of Carol, Whit (dec'd), Barb, Robyn (dec'd) and Boog. Cherished Nan of all her moko, Great Moko and Great Great moko. Taken too soon from a short battle with cancer. Kath will lay at home until Tuesday 8th December 2020 where her service will be held at 1pm followed by burial at Tarukenga Urupa 2pm. Eldest daughter of Blanche and Ted, step daughter of Ian Reid. Loving sister of 8 siblings. FLY HIGH, REST IN ETERNAL LOVE xxx "Meeting 5, Race 12, 20 e/w on Belle please!"
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 7, 2020
