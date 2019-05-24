|
FLAHERTY, Kay Elizabeth. On 21 May 2019 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with illness, aged 59 years. Loved and adored wife of Chris and a dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in- law of Laura and Jock Shaw (Palmerston North), Tom, and Sam. Loved daughter of Maureen and the late Mot Williams and sister of Christine and Barry (Christchurch). A loved daughter-in- law of Noeline and Pat Flaherty (Rotorua) and respected Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages to 44 Brooklyn Drive Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybay funerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust c/- PO Box 14-449 Wellington 6241 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services 15 Boyce Street Blenheim on Monday 27 May at 1.30pm followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 24, 2019