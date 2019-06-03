|
|
BUTTERWORTH, Keith Patrick. Peacefully on 1st June 2019 surrounded by whanau. Eldest son of Cyril and Keita Butterworth. Mokopuna of Totorewa Green and Peti Horomia. Loved Husband of Trisha (dec) Cherished Dad of Tony and Kirsty, Jasont (dec), and Tania and Moana. Cherished grandad of Hayley and Lorne, Leith, Jesse, Manaaki and Te Ariki. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Colleen (dec) and Charlie (dec), Patricia and Paul (Canada), Dennis and Veronica, Terry and Andrea. Loved uncle of all his niece's and nephew's. Keith's service will be held on Tuesday, 4 June at Rotorua Elim Church, 1149 Eruera Street Rotorua at 11am, thereafter to Te Puke Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 3, 2019