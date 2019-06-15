|
BUTTERWORTH, Keith Patrick The family of Keith Patrick Butterworth, who passed 1st June 2019, would like to express our sincere appreciation for all the kind expressions of support, sympathy, koha, donations and aroha extended to us during the recent loss of our Dad, Grandad, Brother and Uncle. We also wish to acknowledge and thank our Whanau that worked endlessly and tirelessly behind the scenes. To Doctor Genevieve Matthews, Hospice, Lara Lodge and Mountain View Funeral Services for the professional care and support you provided. We are forever grateful.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019
