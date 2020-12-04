|
|
RAIMONA-MCGARVEY, Kessla Leona. 14.2.1968 - 3.12.2020. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Kessla Leona Raimona- McGarvey. Eldest mokopuna of Baby (dec) and Tupu Raimona (dec), Bertha (dec) and Marsh Nikora (dec). Favourite eldest child of Koro (dec) and Leona. Adored wife and best friend of Michael and much loved mother of Renaata, Merirangi, Daniel, Marina and Te Paea. Big sister of Renee, Hayden, Harry, Brendon, Duane, Tatum (dec), Detta, Boedean and Raiha. Precious grandma of Ayanda (dec), Maddox, Jayde and Rawiri. Kessla is lying at Te Pakira Marae, Whakarewarewa.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 4, 2020