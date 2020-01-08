|
QUICK, Kevin Joseph. Peacefully passed away at home on the 5 January 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved father of Andrew and Bridget. Cherished grandfather of Jenny, Paige, Kevin, Todd, Nick and Ian. As per Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held on Friday 10 January 2020 at 2pm. Please contact Bridget on 020 4103 4784 regarding details. All communications to the Quick Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3010
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 8, 2020