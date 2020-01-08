Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Please contact Bridget on 020 4103 4784 regarding details
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin QUICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Joseph QUICK

Add a Memory
Kevin Joseph QUICK Notice
QUICK, Kevin Joseph. Peacefully passed away at home on the 5 January 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved father of Andrew and Bridget. Cherished grandfather of Jenny, Paige, Kevin, Todd, Nick and Ian. As per Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held on Friday 10 January 2020 at 2pm. Please contact Bridget on 020 4103 4784 regarding details. All communications to the Quick Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3010
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -