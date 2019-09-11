|
MAXWELL, Kevin Neil. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on 9th September 2019. Dearly loved husband to Sheryl for 44 years. Loved father of Neil and Selena. Much loved Poppa of Leif, Bailey, Neville, Regan, Jaymie and Paige. Much loved son of Margaret and the late James Maxwell; loving son in law of Vilma and Jim Anderson. Loving brother of Colleen Coleman, Jimmy Maxwell, Theresa Addison and Robert Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Kevin's funeral will be held at 2pm, Friday 13th September, at Distinction Hotel, 390 Fenton Street, Rotorua
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 11, 2019