Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Leanne HENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leanne Mary HENSON

Add a Memory
Leanne Mary HENSON Notice
HENSON, Leanne Mary. Passed peacefully at Ngongotaha on Tuesday, 24 September, 2019 Dearly beloved daughter of Ian and Judy. Beloved Mother of Benjamin and Braiden. Nanma to Amelia. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Karen and Gregg, Bryan and Evelyn, Jason and Jacqui, and Robert. Loved Aunty to Richard, Sarah, Josh, Katrina, James, Bree, Alyssa, Great Aunty to Lucas, Maddison, Harrison, Annabelle, Aurora, and Taylem. Leanne will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. 'Mother to whoever entered through her door.' In lieu of flowers donations to the Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Funeral Service for Leanne will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Saturday 28 September at 2pm.Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.