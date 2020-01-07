Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Leonard HUGHES

Leonard HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Leonard. Died peacefully on Saturday 4th of January 2020 after a long illness aged 84 years. Len was surrounded by the family and music he loved at Glenbrae Home and Hospital, Rotorua. Dearly loved husband to Shirley, much loved father of Joanne, Stephen, father-in-law to Hikiloto, proud grandad to Tipene, Aneurin, Dylan and Jayden. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Rotorua may be left at the service. Many thanks to Glenbrae for the wonderful care they provided to Leonard. A celebration of Leonard's life will take place at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua at 2pm on Saturday 11 January. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 7, 2020
