Liam Patrick Rewi HARPUR

Liam Patrick Rewi HARPUR Notice
HARPUR, Liam Patrick Rewi. 3/4/1996 - 16/9/2019 It is with great sadness our Liam passed away suddenly. Son of Mary & Garry Harpur. Brother to Lou & Kellie, Uncle of three , Grandson of Kathy & Paddy (dec) McHugh, Pearl (dec), Eddy & Julaine Harpur. Nephew of many Uncles and Aunts. A great cousin & a great friend to many. Will be dearly missed. A service to celebrate Liams life will be held at St Michaels Church, 5 Lake Rd, Ohinemutu, Rotorua on Saturday the 21 September at 11:00am. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. All correspondence C/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 20, 2019
