Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
160 Sala Street
Rotorua
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Louisa MACLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louisa MACLEAN

Add a Memory
Louisa MACLEAN Notice
MACLEAN, Louisa. They say memories are golden, Well maybe that is true. We never wanted memories, We only wanted you. A million times we needed you, A million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, In death with love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, No one can ever fill. Much loved Wife of Geoff and cherished mother and mother in law of Geoff and Olwen Maclean, Steph and Aaron Courtney. Louisa's funeral will be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020, 10.30am at Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, 160 Sala Street, Rotorua. A gathering to celebrate Louisa's life will be held at her home on Saturday, 14 November at 10am, where refreshments and a time of sharing will take place with those she knew and loved.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louisa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -