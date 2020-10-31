|
|
MACLEAN, Louisa. They say memories are golden, Well maybe that is true. We never wanted memories, We only wanted you. A million times we needed you, A million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, In death with love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, No one can ever fill. Much loved Wife of Geoff and cherished mother and mother in law of Geoff and Olwen Maclean, Steph and Aaron Courtney. Louisa's funeral will be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020, 10.30am at Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, 160 Sala Street, Rotorua. A gathering to celebrate Louisa's life will be held at her home on Saturday, 14 November at 10am, where refreshments and a time of sharing will take place with those she knew and loved.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 31, 2020