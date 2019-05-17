Home

Magdalena Mary (Lena) STEINER

Magdalena Mary (Lena) STEINER Notice
STEINER, Magdalena Mary (Lena). Passed away peacefully at Fergusson Home, Rotorua, on Thursday, the 16th of May, 2019, in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late Fred. Adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Alfred and Margaret, Eric and Betty, Barbara and Harry, Theresa and David, Kathleen and the late Bruce. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Special mention of appreciation to all the staff at Fergusson Home for their care of Lena. A Funeral Service for Lena will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Monday 20 May at 11am. Following the refreshments at St Mary's, Lena will be interred at Galatea Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 17, 2019
