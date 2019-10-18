|
GILLETTE, Malcolm Barry. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 16/10 at 10:16pm following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife Gillian and his children Lisa, Carol, Matthew, James, Stephen and Bonnie. Loved by his 20 grandchildren and 9 great grand children. The service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Sunday October 20th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to Gillette Family C/- 5 Pretoria Street Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 18, 2019