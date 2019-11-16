Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Ngaio Union Church
Cnr Kenya Street and Crofton Road
Ngaio
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BASSETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne (Anne) BASSETT

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne (Anne) BASSETT Notice
BASSETT, Margaret Anne (Anne). On November 12th in her 88th year, peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Colin for 65 years, loved and loving mother of Lindsay and Sallie, and mother-in-law of Julie and Mike. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Don and Jill Smith, sister of Geoff (dec.) Cherished Grandma of Charlotte, Annabelle and Helena. Messages and tributes can be placed in Anne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington. Grateful thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Hospital for their loving care of Anne.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance P O Box 601 Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A private family cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at the Ngaio Union Church, Cnr Kenya Street and Crofton Road, Ngaio, Wellington on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 2:00pm. Whatever life threw at Anne she lived life to the fullest.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -