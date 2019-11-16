|
BASSETT, Margaret Anne (Anne). On November 12th in her 88th year, peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Colin for 65 years, loved and loving mother of Lindsay and Sallie, and mother-in-law of Julie and Mike. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Don and Jill Smith, sister of Geoff (dec.) Cherished Grandma of Charlotte, Annabelle and Helena. Messages and tributes can be placed in Anne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington. Grateful thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Hospital for their loving care of Anne.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance P O Box 601 Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A private family cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at the Ngaio Union Church, Cnr Kenya Street and Crofton Road, Ngaio, Wellington on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 2:00pm. Whatever life threw at Anne she lived life to the fullest.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 16, 2019