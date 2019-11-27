Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Margaret Elizabeth CLOUSTON

Margaret Elizabeth CLOUSTON Notice
CLOUSTON, Margaret Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26 November, 2019 in Rotorua, aged 86 years. Loving Mother to sons Chris and the late Richard, and god daughters Dianne and Shirley. Loving Grandmother of David, Steven, William, Daniel and Scott. Soulmate to Colin. Thanks to Dr Cate Mills and Cantabria staff for their loving care. "Mum you will always be loved." A service will be held on Friday, the 29th of November at 2pm in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. Communications to Chris Clouston PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 27, 2019
