FREYNE, Margaret Florence. Passed away at home peacefully on Saturday 10th of August 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of David (deceased) Loved Mother of Robert, Mary, and Ann. Loved grandmother and great grandmother. Our thanks to Hospice for their gentle caring. In lieu of flowers donations to hospice would be appreciated. A service for Margaret will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua on Saturday 17 August at 1:30pm. Followed by private cremation. Communications to the Freyne family c/o PO box 926 Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 13, 2019