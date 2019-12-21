Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joy BENTON

Add a Memory
Margaret Joy BENTON Notice
BENTON, Margaret Joy. Died on Thursday 19th December, surrounded by the people who loved her. Loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother of Richard and Jane, Erik and Val, Christo and Mandy, and Katie and Roger. Beloved Bitty of Kylie, Alex, Elliott, Fletcher, Aisha, Inez, Xenia, Ileana, Lily, Patrick, Charlotte, Ayla, Jack, Sienna and Devon. The service for Margaret will be held at 2pm, Monday 23rd December, at Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -