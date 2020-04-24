Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SIMMONDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret June (Nicholson) SIMMONDS

Add a Memory
Margaret June (Nicholson) SIMMONDS Notice
SIMMONDS, Margaret June (nee Nicholson). On April 18, 2020 at home with family as she wished. Dearly loved wife of Peter (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Anne and Arthur, Gordon and Angela, Neil and Miranda, Desley and Josh. Treasured granma of Robert and Sarah, Natalie and Rowan, Marc and Shanel and Nicholas and Cheree. Proud and loving great granma of Jackson, Kees, Maddison, Michael, Elsie, Harry and Zayden. Much loved sister to her 15 siblings and wonderful aunty to many. We miss you, you will forever be in our hearts. A private cremation will be held. A celebration of June's life will take place when we can set a date and invite everyone who loved her and those whose lives she touched. Messages to the Simmonds family, C/- A Ball, 1/7 Pacific Ave, Mt Maunganui, 3116 or email june.simmonds. [email protected]
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -