SIMMONDS, Margaret June (nee Nicholson). On April 18, 2020 at home with family as she wished. Dearly loved wife of Peter (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Anne and Arthur, Gordon and Angela, Neil and Miranda, Desley and Josh. Treasured granma of Robert and Sarah, Natalie and Rowan, Marc and Shanel and Nicholas and Cheree. Proud and loving great granma of Jackson, Kees, Maddison, Michael, Elsie, Harry and Zayden. Much loved sister to her 15 siblings and wonderful aunty to many. We miss you, you will forever be in our hearts. A private cremation will be held. A celebration of June's life will take place when we can set a date and invite everyone who loved her and those whose lives she touched. Messages to the Simmonds family, C/- A Ball, 1/7 Pacific Ave, Mt Maunganui, 3116 or email june.simmonds. [email protected]
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 24, 2020