KERINS, Margaret Therese sm (Sr. Patrick). Margaret Therese passed away peacefully at Mary MacKillop Care, Auckland, on 28th June 2019. Late of Rotorua. Beloved member of the Marist Sisters and of her family including Sr. Noreen sm (Clement) RIP. Vigil prayers will be held at the Marist Sisters' Chapel, 26 Kitenui Ave, Mt Albert, Auckland on Monday 1st July at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Kitenui Ave, Mt Albert on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.30am. Thereafter to Panmure Catholic Cemetery for her burial. Many thanks to our Rotorua friends and to Mary MacKillop Care for their attentiveness and love for Margaret in her recent illness. Davis Funerals Auckland FDANZ. Ph 096389026.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 1, 2019