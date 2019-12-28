|
TIBBLE, (nee Kereopa) Maria. 14.07.64 - 29.12.18 My beautiful Mom. You'll never be forgotten That simply cannot be. As long as I am living I'll carry you with me Safely tucked within my heart Your light will always shine; A glowing ember never stilled, Throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, Or what may lie ahead, I know that you will walk with me Along the path I tread. So rest my angel, be at peace And let your soul fly free. One day I'll join your glorious flight For all eternity. Love you to the moon and back. Alyssa xox
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 28, 2019