SHORTALL, Marie 'Therese'. Peacefully on Tuesday 24 December, 2019 in Rotorua aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother of Catherine and Gordon, Mark and Rawinia, Pauline and Paul, Chris and Diane, John and Jen. Cherished grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass is to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Seddon Street, Rotorua on Tuesday 31 January at 11am. Thereafter, interment at Kauae Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 27, 2019