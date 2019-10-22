Home

Marilyn Gayle ("Sam") DUFFY

Marilyn Gayle ("Sam") DUFFY Notice
DUFFY, Marilyn Gayle ("Sam"). 28-11-1956 - 15-10-2019 Aged 62 years. Beloved daughter to Albert and Linda, second daughter to Jim and Joan, sister to Albert and Rosalind, sister-in-law to Barry, mother to Steven and Linda, mother-in-law to Scott, nana to Ayla and Koen, and great friend to all she knew. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Marilyn on Thursday 24 October at 3pm, at the Sulphur City Motor Cycle Club, Paradise Valley Road, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 22, 2019
