Mark Norris JENKINS

Mark Norris JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Mark Norris. Passed suddenly but peacefully at home on 28th September, aged 56 years young. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jo, and 'Dad' of Penny. Beloved son of Ngaire and the late Denis, son- in-law of Glenys, Tony and the late Matt Snr. Cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Mark will be lying at his home at 16 Morehu Loop Rd, Rotorua. His last launch will be held at the Rotorua Methodist Church, 187 Old Taupo Rd, on 3rd October at 11am. Parking available at Osbornes. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society may be left at the service. Just gone…… fishing.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 1, 2019
